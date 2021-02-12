’Alex’s Last Great Champion’ ‘Jeopardy!’ player dies suddenly at 24

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WLUC) - A popular “Jeopardy!” champion who played near the end of Alex Trebek’s final aired episodes has died.

Brayden Andrew Smith died Friday morning, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 24.

According to his Dignity Memorial obituary, “Brayden attained a lifelong dream as a five-time champion on the popular ‘Jeopardy!’ television game show. His appearances were among the last hosted by Alex Trebek, and Brayden was hailed on social media as ‘Alex’s Last Great Champion.’ He was looking forward to competing in the show’s Tournament of Champions.”

Smith’s obituary said he was a 2020 economics graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He planned to attend law school with hopes to become an attorney for the federal government.

No cause of death has been provided, but in a Tweet Friday, his mother said he “passed away unexpectedly.”

When Smith was on “Jeopardy!,” as a then 3-day champion, he went 9 for 9 on Daily Doubles. Overall, he won more than $115,000 during his 5-game winning streak.

In a Facebook post Friday, Jeopardy! said the organization is “heartbroken.”

“He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden’s family. He will be missed,” the Jeopardy! post continued.

In his honor, his parents Scott and Deborah Smith, started the Brayden Smith Memorial Fund, created to help southern Nevada students.

