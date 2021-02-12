A Cold Weekend Expected with Areas of Locally Heavy Snow

Saturday: Cold with snow showers, heaviest near Manistique northward toward Munising and Grand Marais

Highs: zero to 5 below far west, single numbers central and mainly teens east

Sunday: Very cold with snow showers in the northwest-wind snow belts

Highs: zero to 5 below west half, mainly single numbers above zero east

Monday: Cold with lingering snow showers and flurries

Highs: single numbers to about 10

Look for gradual warming to near average temperatures by mid and end portions of next week. Little or no snow is expected from Tuesday into the upcoming weekend.

