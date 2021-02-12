A Cold Weekend Expected with Areas of Locally Heavy Snow
A Gradual Warm Up is Still in the Offing Next Week
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday: Cold with snow showers, heaviest near Manistique northward toward Munising and Grand Marais
Highs: zero to 5 below far west, single numbers central and mainly teens east
Sunday: Very cold with snow showers in the northwest-wind snow belts
Highs: zero to 5 below west half, mainly single numbers above zero east
Monday: Cold with lingering snow showers and flurries
Highs: single numbers to about 10
Look for gradual warming to near average temperatures by mid and end portions of next week. Little or no snow is expected from Tuesday into the upcoming weekend.
