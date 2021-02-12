Advertisement

A Cold Weekend Expected with Areas of Locally Heavy Snow

A Gradual Warm Up is Still in the Offing Next Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday: Cold with snow showers, heaviest near Manistique northward toward Munising and Grand Marais

Highs: zero to 5 below far west, single numbers central and mainly teens east

Sunday: Very cold with snow showers in the northwest-wind snow belts

Highs: zero to 5 below west half, mainly single numbers above zero east

Monday: Cold with lingering snow showers and flurries

Highs: single numbers to about 10

Look for gradual warming to near average temperatures by mid and end portions of next week.  Little or no snow is expected from Tuesday into the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 MDOC officers injured during inmate attack at Baraga Correctional Facility
Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel liquor license suspended
An aerial shot of Marquette's Lower Harbor, now frozen in a smooth sheet of ice
Freezing temps transform Marquette’s Lower Harbor into glass-like sheet of ice
Michigan Tech University
MTU resolution sparks racism debate
School bus and police lights graphic.
Minor injuries reported after truck crashes into school bus, another vehicle in Marquette Township

Latest News

Snow accumulations 3″ or more in Copper Country and in areas along the Lake Michigan shores
Widespread snow showers Friday with locally heavy snowfall near the lakeshores
WOD: 2/11/2021
More Cold Temperatures Friday, but with Light Winds
Wind chill values below -15°F to persist all day in some western interior locations
Bitter cold stretch continues Thursday with a chance of snow in the NW belts
WOD: 2/10/2021
Cold Arctic Air Continues to Hold Over Upper Michigan