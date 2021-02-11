WUPHD reminder: Both COVID-19 vaccine doses must be the same brand

WESTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) issued an important reminder about COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday.

The health department reminds the public that the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine must be the same brand as the first dose received. Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine are given 21 days after the first dose and Moderna is given 28 days after the first dose.

Current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends that the second dose not be delayed more than 6 weeks (42 days) from the first dose for either vaccine.

WUPHD was allocated the Moderna brand and does not expect to receive a Pfizer allocation from the State of Michigan. If the first dose you were given was the Pfizer brand, the WUPHD says it is unable to provide you with your second dose.

Those who received a first dose Pfizer vaccine will need to wait until your first dose provider has enough Pfizer vaccine on hand to schedule a second dose clinic.

“The state is working on allocating additional Pfizer vaccine to our area within the next few weeks,” said Health Officer, Kate Beer.

The WUPHD asks for continued patience from the community as local healthcare partners work through this process with the extreme limited availability of vaccine.

Additional information on COVID-19 vaccine and scheduling an appointment with the WUPHD can be found by clicking here.

