Wildcats soar at Atmore Memorial Cup Series

DULUTH, Minn. (WLUC) - While the team competitions have been cancelled for the 2020-21 Northern Michigan University alpine ski team, a few student-athletes have found success at individual USSA FIS series events.

Last weekend in the Atmore Cup series held in Duluth, Minnesota and Lutsen, Minnesota, saw a handful of NMU skiers compete in the limited race series, capping participation at 100 competitors.

According to the competition site, the “Atmore Memorial is the premier FIS Slalom in the Central Division. Over its 40-year history, the race has developed a reputation as a first class event and as a result, every year draws racers from coast to coast.”

On the men’s side, Garrett Lundteigen won the Atmore Cup, taking first in three of his four Slalom races. His teammate, Aaron Gryzlek finished second overall with a first, two second and an eighth place finish in his four races.

“We are having good practices and the results are showing,” head coach Erik Lundteigen said. What a great one-two finish with Garrett and Aaron at the top. That is some high-level skiing against some great competition.”

Other individuals competing from NMU include Andrew Truman (10/14/15/20), Colin Dehart (18/27), Jimmy Flom (18/24/28/32) and Mitch Makela (17/35).

At the Giant SLalom races, Gryzlek paced the NMU participants with second and third finishes while Makela took fifth and 12th. Lundteigen (15/16), Truman (12/17) and Dehart (24/27) also competed.

The women’s events also saw success for the Wildcats as Reagan Olli won the first Giant Slalom race and placed second in the following one. Jacey Johnson finished 16th and 23rd in each. Their teammate Ainsley Kirk took 17th and 21st while Brynn Rowell placed 24th and 26th overall in her two races.

In the slalom, Olli finished fourth and eighth. Kirk (9/12), Johnson (15/17) and Rowell (19) also competed.

“The girls team is also putting themselves in a position to be successful,” Lundteigen continued.

The last day’s racing was cancelled for the girls due to extreme cold.

