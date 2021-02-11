Advertisement

Wildcats eSports team sweeps IU East

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcats League of Legends eSports team bounced back strong this week with a 2-0 victory over Indiana University East.

Northern Michigan University’s first game was the quickest one to date for the Wildcats, finishing the game in a mere 19 minutes and 42 seconds, winning everywhere across the rift. Game two saw more of the same with another short game, taking only 23 minutes to complete the sweep.

The series was well played by the entire team but the MVP for the series goes to Austin “Not in my House” Bergquist who posted a perfect KDA in both games of the series with 5/0/6 and 11/0/9 respectively.

The team looks to maintain the momentum of the strong week, carrying that into a crucible week 4 matchup. To watch the matches live, follow https://www.twitch.tv/ nmuesports.

