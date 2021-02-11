Upper Michigan schools seek to reconnect with disengaged students during COVID-19 pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - K-12 school administrators are concerned about hundreds, if not thousands, of Upper Michigan students who have become disconnected and disengaged during the coronavirus pandemic, and there’s a new statewide effort underway to help them.

Administrators from five schools in Marquette and Alger counties said some students who chose to learn remotely this year are not staying in contact with their schools.

“There is definitely a small percentage that I’m very concerned about that have disappeared in this process,” said Seth Hoopingarner, Ishpeming Middle-High School Principal. “That’s been a concern this entire school year for certain students,”

“They have to be self-motivated,” said Cliff Fossitt, Westwood High School Principal. “They don’t have a teacher that they’re checking in with as often as you would face-to-face.”

“Now you find yourself behind and you’re struggling to catch up,” said Jon Young, Marquette Senior High School Principal. “And you go from struggling to catch up to, ‘Now I’m really far behind, and I’m not seeing that light at the end of the tunnel.’”

“Right now our focus is on, ‘How can we get those disengaged students to be more engaged within the classroom setting?’” said Bobby Reichel, Bothwell Middle School Principal.

“I think there have been some success stories,” said Pete Kelto, Munising Public Schools Superintendent and 6-12 Principal. “So we’re just trying to reach those kids that haven’t been successful so far and that we’ve been unable to have a lot of contact with.”

To assist districts, students and families, the Michigan legislature approved $2 million for Graduation Alliance to expand its existing program in the state that helps re-engage K-12 students, which is named ENGAGE Michigan.

There are 130 districts choosing to participate across the state. Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) says eight of its districts have referred 547 students for ENGAGE Michigan services.

“They are supporting school districts in finding students who basically have not been in communication, have not completed their school district. They’ve just gone missing in relation to the pandemic and online learning,” said Kelly Sager, MARESA Regional School Health Coordinator.

Sager said educators know times are hard right now, but they want to make sure all students are OK and set up for success.

“MARESA formed a work group or a committee that is looking at how we can possibly support our locals and locate these students and get them back on track with their schoolwork and their education, and just make sure they’re OK,” she said. “Ultimately, we’re concerned for everyone’s wellbeing.”

Sager says ENGAGE Michigan outreach efforts just started three weeks ago. Each participating district will have their own dashboard for their students and will receive weekly updates on those students.

Graduation Alliance has had to hire additional outreach counselors and academic coaches to deal with the high number of referrals statewide. These are the individuals who work to eliminate barriers to learning.

According to the Michigan Department of Education, the ENGAGE Michigan program brings an experienced student outreach and coaching team to:

• reach students who have disengaged during the transition to remote learning;

• identify and mitigate the obstacles preventing engagement;

• provide the services of a personal academic coach to help the student learn the skills necessary to succeed in the remote learning environment and connect, as necessary, with local resources;

• monitor the student’s pace and progress throughout the school year;

• provide the support that the student needs to stay engaged and to ensure that the student continues learning and earning credit toward graduation.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.