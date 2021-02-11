Superior Youth Arts Theater set to hold can drive fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Youth Arts Theater will hold another can drive fundraiser at the end of the month. The empty can and bottle drive takes place on February 27th and 28th.

To donate cans, you can fill out a form on the theater’s website to have them collected from your home. Or, drop them off at 41 Storage in Negaunee Township during the last weekend of the month.

A group of volunteers will be sorting and collecting cans from 10am-5pm both Saturday and Sunday at the storage unit.

SAYT Executive Director Jalina McClain says the can drives help keep kids involved.

“We want to provide free programs to kids because there’s not a whole lot going on still,” says McClain. “We want to be together; we want to be entertaining our community, we want to be creating art. And so, the more we can raise from a can drive, the more free programs we can put out.”

Visit the SAYT website to sign up for empty can donation or to volunteer for can sorting.

