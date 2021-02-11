Advertisement

Superior Youth Arts Theater set to hold can drive fundraiser

The empty can and bottle drive takes place on February 27th and 28th.
Superior Arts Youth Theater kids performing "Alice in Wonderland".
Superior Arts Youth Theater kids performing "Alice in Wonderland".(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Youth Arts Theater will hold another can drive fundraiser at the end of the month. The empty can and bottle drive takes place on February 27th and 28th.

To donate cans, you can fill out a form on the theater’s website to have them collected from your home. Or, drop them off at 41 Storage in Negaunee Township during the last weekend of the month.

A group of volunteers will be sorting and collecting cans from 10am-5pm both Saturday and Sunday at the storage unit.

SAYT Executive Director Jalina McClain says the can drives help keep kids involved.

“We want to provide free programs to kids because there’s not a whole lot going on still,” says McClain. “We want to be together; we want to be entertaining our community, we want to be creating art. And so, the more we can raise from a can drive, the more free programs we can put out.”

Visit the SAYT website to sign up for empty can donation or to volunteer for can sorting.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel liquor license suspended
A photo of a CN Railroad train that derailed in Delta County on Feb. 9, 2021. This photo was...
UPDATE: No injuries in Escanaba train derailment, CN responds
Rescue of many fishing after an ice floe broke free in Duluth, Minn.
26 rescued when ice floe broke away on Lake Superior
Sen. Shirkey and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist during Feb. 10 Senate session.
Republican leader caught on hot mic; stands by Capitol riot ‘hoax’ message
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Vehicles driving in front of the Washington Monument.
May U.P. Honor Flights rescheduled
Ice skaters in Marquette's Lower Harbor, Feb. 10, 2021.
Ice skaters on Lake Superior with audio
Sarah Lucas was chosen to succeed Amy Clickner as CEO, who has led the LCSP since it began...
Lake Superior Community Partnership names next CEO
A table set at Alpha
‘Love is in the Ale’ Valentine’s Day event