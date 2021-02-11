Realtors say housing market ‘tight’ now in central U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Frustrating, that’s the word experts are using for the housing market in Marquette County. Local realtors say it’s a tight market and there are not enough homes available for buyers demand.

They say buyers need to come in pre-approved and that a local lender is almost always preferred. For sellers, realtors say some houses are getting a dozen showings a day. Whether you’re buying or selling, having an agent can help things go smoothly.

“A good buyer’s agent is going to reach out to the selling agent and find out when they want to be out of the house, what can I do to make that offer appealing, that’s what a good buyer’s agent will do and a good listing agent will answer that call or text and tell them,” said Stephanie Jones, Agent for Select Realty.

The Marquette City Commission has formed a committee to address concerns about a gap in middle housing. Middle housing was defined by the Commission as affordable housing for single families and workforce citizens.

