Advertisement

Protecting yourself in extreme cold temperatures

In extreme cold, you’re susceptible to frostbite within 10 to 30 minutes of being outside.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In extreme cold temperatures, Marquette County Emergency Management Coordinator, Teresa Schwalbach, said you’re susceptible to frost bite within 10 to 30 minutes of being outside.

“White or grayish yellow coloring of your skin, numbness, and your skin could sometimes feel unusually firm or waxy.”

And when it comes to signs of hypothermia?

“There’s going to be shivering involved. There’s going to be exhaustion. You’re going to have memory loss, confusion, slurred speech, and you could be fumbling your hands and maybe become very drowsy.”

Aspirus Family Nurse Practitioner, Shannon Handler, said if you do find yourself treating frostbite or hypothermia, to warm slowly.

“Rewarming as gently as possible as soon as you start to notice that you’re not able to warm as appropriately as you should.”

Meaning to stay away from hot liquids and fire, and instead, get into a warm place, get out of any wet clothing, use warm water, and wrap yourself in a blanket.

And if you’re older, or a smoker, and heading out to clear snow, you may be at an increased risk of a heart attack.

“If you’re feeling like you’re having way more difficulty catching your breath in between, or if you’re feeling any chest pain with that activity, you definitely need to get evaluated,” Schwalbach said.

Schwalbach said the best way to stay protected is by taking breaks, as well as bundling up in light layers and seek medical attention if your temperatures drops below 95 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks during Tuesday's press conference in Lansing.
Gov. Whitmer says nearly 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered
A photo of a CN Railroad train that derailed in Delta County on Feb. 9, 2021. This photo was...
UPDATE: No injuries in Escanaba train derailment, CN responds
MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
UPDATE: 34-year-old man from Ishpeming remains missing
Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel liquor license suspended

Latest News

Richardson Jewelers in Marquette is pushing through the pandemic
Richardson Jewelers in Marquette is pushing through the pandemic
Kiwanis Ski club receives donation from Dickinson County Health
Kiwanis Ski club receives donation from Dickinson County Health
Marquette businesses prepare for Valentine's Day
Marquette businesses prepare for Valentine's Day
Upper Michigan veterans can receive a food assistance gift card
Upper Michigan veterans can receive a food assistance gift card
An aerial shot of Marquette's Lower Harbor, now frozen in a smooth sheet of ice
Freezing temps transform Marquette’s Lower Harbor into glass-like sheet of ice