Protecting yourself in extreme cold temperatures

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In extreme cold temperatures, Marquette County Emergency Management Coordinator, Teresa Schwalbach, said you’re susceptible to frost bite within 10 to 30 minutes of being outside.

“White or grayish yellow coloring of your skin, numbness, and your skin could sometimes feel unusually firm or waxy.”

And when it comes to signs of hypothermia?

“There’s going to be shivering involved. There’s going to be exhaustion. You’re going to have memory loss, confusion, slurred speech, and you could be fumbling your hands and maybe become very drowsy.”

Aspirus Family Nurse Practitioner, Shannon Handler, said if you do find yourself treating frostbite or hypothermia, to warm slowly.

“Rewarming as gently as possible as soon as you start to notice that you’re not able to warm as appropriately as you should.”

Meaning to stay away from hot liquids and fire, and instead, get into a warm place, get out of any wet clothing, use warm water, and wrap yourself in a blanket.

And if you’re older, or a smoker, and heading out to clear snow, you may be at an increased risk of a heart attack.

“If you’re feeling like you’re having way more difficulty catching your breath in between, or if you’re feeling any chest pain with that activity, you definitely need to get evaluated,” Schwalbach said.

Schwalbach said the best way to stay protected is by taking breaks, as well as bundling up in light layers and seek medical attention if your temperatures drops below 95 degrees.

