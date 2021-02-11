Advertisement

MSP, MPD investigating two business break-ins in Marquette

Both the King Koin Laundromat on Third Street and Cupcakes Carwash/Dogwash on US-41 were broken into in the early morning Feb. 9.
Marquette break-in suspect and the truck he was driving.
Marquette break-in suspect and the truck he was driving.(Marquette County Central Dispatch/Marquette Police Department)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) and Marquette Police Department (MPD) are investigating two business break-ins in Marquette.

Troopers from the MSP Negaunee Post say King Koin Laundromat on Third Street and Cupcakes Carwash/Dogwash on US-41 in Marquette were each broken into during the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Troopers say metal shavings were located on scene indicating the suspect used a drill to access the money machines. A witness told law enforcement that the suspect drove off in a reddish-orange regular cab truck with a long bed (pictured above). The vehicle may also have had extra large, “more aggressive” tire treads, the MSP says. The truck also was covered in road salt.

Camera footage from King Koin shows the man wore a dark colored hat, reddish face covering and a blue and black flannel while at King Koin (pictured above).

If you have any information on these incidents, please contact the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post, Tpr. Kinnunen, at 906-475-9922 or Marquette Police Department Detective Dawson at 906-225-8925.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

