Advertisement

Minor injuries reported after truck crashes into school bus, another vehicle in Marquette Township

Investigation at the scene showed 24-year-old Daniel Russel, of Gwinn, was driving south in his 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck when he fell asleep at the wheel.
School bus and police lights graphic.
School bus and police lights graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Only minor injuries were reported after a three vehicle crash Thursday morning in Marquette Township.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to County Road 550, near Harlow Lake Road, at about 6:00 a.m. Feb. 11.

Investigation at the scene showed 24-year-old Daniel Russel, of Gwinn, was driving south in his 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck when he fell asleep at the wheel. This caused him to crash into a Marquette Area Public Schools’ bus, driven by 59-year-old Joni Scott, of Marquette.

Deputies say after the initial crash, Russel’s truck began to spin and crashed into a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Matthew Taylor, or Marquette, who was traveling behind the school bus.

The bus did not have students on it at the time of the crash, the MCSO said.

Marquette Township EMS transported Russel to UP Health System Marquette for treatment of chest soreness, the sheriff’s office said.

Russel was also cited for careless driving.

Marquette Township EMS and Marquette Township Fire and Rescue assisted the sheriff’s office at the crash scene.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel liquor license suspended
A photo of a CN Railroad train that derailed in Delta County on Feb. 9, 2021. This photo was...
UPDATE: No injuries in Escanaba train derailment, CN responds
Rescue of many fishing after an ice floe broke free in Duluth, Minn.
26 rescued when ice floe broke away on Lake Superior
Sen. Shirkey and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist during Feb. 10 Senate session.
Republican leader caught on hot mic; stands by Capitol riot ‘hoax’ message
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Western U.P. Health Department logo.
WUPHD reminder: Both COVID-19 vaccine doses must be the same brand
2 MDOC officers injured during inmate attack at Baraga Correctional Facility
Blackrocks in the winter
Blackrocks Brewery continues operations outdoors
warming up in the outdoor seating area at Blackrocks Brewery
LIVE at Blackrocks Brewery