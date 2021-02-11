Minor injuries reported after truck crashes into school bus, another vehicle in Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Only minor injuries were reported after a three vehicle crash Thursday morning in Marquette Township.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to County Road 550, near Harlow Lake Road, at about 6:00 a.m. Feb. 11.

Investigation at the scene showed 24-year-old Daniel Russel, of Gwinn, was driving south in his 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck when he fell asleep at the wheel. This caused him to crash into a Marquette Area Public Schools’ bus, driven by 59-year-old Joni Scott, of Marquette.

Deputies say after the initial crash, Russel’s truck began to spin and crashed into a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Matthew Taylor, or Marquette, who was traveling behind the school bus.

The bus did not have students on it at the time of the crash, the MCSO said.

Marquette Township EMS transported Russel to UP Health System Marquette for treatment of chest soreness, the sheriff’s office said.

Russel was also cited for careless driving.

Marquette Township EMS and Marquette Township Fire and Rescue assisted the sheriff’s office at the crash scene.

