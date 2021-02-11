Advertisement

May U.P. Honor Flights rescheduled

The Honor Flight Network announced no one can fly before June 30.
Vehicles driving in front of the Washington Monument.
Vehicles driving in front of the Washington Monument.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The two U.P. Honor Flights scheduled for May of this year have been canceled.

The Honor Flight Network announced that no one can fly before June 30. To help make up for it, there will be two flights in September - one September first and one September 29.

Everyone scheduled for the May flight will automatically be rescheduled for the September first flight.

“This is our way of saying thank you for what they did so that we can enjoy the freedoms that we have today,” said Scott Knauf, president of U.P. Honor Flight.

If you served our country between 1941 and 1975 and are interested in being a part of the Honor Flight, click here to download an application.

