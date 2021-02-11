Advertisement

Massive pileup involves 100 vehicles on Texas interstate

A pileup involving roughly 100 vehicles left people trapped on I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas, on...
A pileup involving roughly 100 vehicles left people trapped on I-35W in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday.(Texas DOT)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A massive pileup involving reportedly more than 100 vehicles happened Thursday in Fort Worth.

The crash shut down Interstate 35W, and Fort Worth Fire Department referred to it as a “mass casualty incident.” The department said on Twitter that multiple people were trapped.

Rescue efforts are underway, according to local reports.

Slippery roads from ice and winter weather likely played a role in the crashes.

