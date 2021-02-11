Advertisement

Marquette County restaurants prepare for Valentine’s weekend

Vango’s and Up North Lodge offer special meals and activities for the holiday.
Vango's Pizza & Cocktail Lounge in Marquette.
Vango's Pizza & Cocktail Lounge in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - This Sunday is Valentine’s Day, and indoor dining resumed in Michigan just in time.

Marquette County Restaurants like Vango’s Pizza and Cocktail Lounge are preparing special dishes for the holiday.

“We’re doing prime rib and roses for the ladies--we have a king cut and a queen cut--and they can get that with skewered shrimp if they want, and then we also do a nice chicken dish,” said co-owner Michele Butler.

Butler says those specials will run Saturday and Sunday.

At Up North Lodge in Gwinn, general manager Jesi Melchiori says couples can enjoy more than just a nice meal.

“We will have the bonfires going all weekend, the outside bar, inside dining, and we will have sleigh rides again this weekend,” said Melchiori. “We will do those Friday night, all day Saturday, and all day Sunday.”

Butler advises prospective diners to act quickly to secure their reservations. She says curbside Valentine’s meals are also available.

“I would recommend that people call right away; we are starting to fill up,” Butler said. “We are also offering our full meals in nice carryout containers if they want to take it and enjoy Valentine’s Day at home.”

Melchiori says Up North Lodge reservations are also going fast, and not just for Valentine’s dates.

“Right now is a big season with snowmobile season, so we are starting to definitely fill up for Saturday and Sunday already,” explained Melchiori.

To make a reservation at Vango’s, call 906-228-7707. To reserve a table at Up North Lodge, call 906-346-9815.

