Marquette County Health Department medical director addresses safety of COVID-19 vaccines

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Health Department Medical Director, Robert Lorinser, released information on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines available right now.

His full statement is below.

I would like to take a moment of your time as your public health Medical Director to address the safety of the current COVID-19 vaccines.

Early safety data from the first month of COVID-19 vaccination finds the shots are as safe as the studies suggested they’d be. No other serious problems have turned up among the first 22 million people vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data was collected from:

V-safe : people who are vaccinated report their symptoms via text; only 10% of vaccine recipients report their data.

Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) allows recipients and medical personnel to report adverse effects to vaccinations. This program was not designed to assess causality but rapidly detects safety signals which can be further evaluated. More than 9,000 people reported side effects and slightly more than 1,000 of those reports were considered serious. The majority of complaints involved headaches, fatigue, dizziness, nausea, chills, fever, and pain.

Vaccine Safety Datalink Rapid Cycle Analysis looks at medical records from nine participating health care organizations, including data on more than 12 million people per year. More than 162,000 people in the system have received at least one COVID19 shot.

Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, Deputy Director of the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office, briefed a CDC advisory committee on January 27th of the agency’s review of safety data (see link to PowerPoint slides below). Main findings of this report:

More than 70% reported pain, 33% fatigue, 30% headaches, 23% muscle pain and about 11% chills, fever, swelling or joint pain.

Vaccinated people have suffered major health crises and even death within a few days of receiving a shot, but the rate of those events is no higher than would be expected in the general population and cannot be connected to the vaccine.

No increased risk for any of 20 common conditions, which included heart attack, appendicitis, embolisms and diseases caused by low platelet counts. In the vaccinated group, four people reported Bell’s palsy, a form of facial paralysis seen in a small number of people in each of the vaccine trials. In the unvaccinated group, there were 348 cases.

There was little difference in reported side effects between the two vaccines.

People generally had a harder time with the second dose than the first.

The concern of vaccine associated deaths hasn’t been seen especially given the vulnerable and aging populations receiving the vaccine and recent articles in the press. Several cases detailed in the recent press are being evaluated in more detail, but causality is difficult to ascertain.

According to the CDC, about four percent of 65-year-olds die within their next year of life. With millions of people receiving the vaccine, odds are some will die within a matter of days or weeks, for reasons that may or may not have anything to do with COVID-19. In the US there is an average of 5,800 deaths daily in this age range and for Marquette County there are 1-2 deaths.

The COVID vaccine is becoming one of the most scrutinized and studied vaccines in history and so far, the data supports its safety and efficacy. Of the 75,000 persons in COVID trials, zero in the vaccinated group died as compared to 150 in the placebo group; few in the vaccine group were hospitalized vs. hundreds in the placebo. I call that success. I hope this information finds you more comfortable with the safety of the vaccine.

Additional Resources:

Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), video links to live meeting January 27, 2021: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/live-mtg-2021-01-27.html

COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Update, Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, CDC Vaccine Safety Team: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2021-01/06-COVIDShimabukuro.pdf

