‘Love is in the Ale’ Valentine’s Day event

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) -Love is in the Ale! The Twisted Twig, Alpha Michigan Brewing Company and the Curious Pig have teamed together to offer a Valentine’s Day event.

February 13 and 14 you can reserve a table at Alpha, and will receive some craft beer, snacks, and fresh cut flowers. There are openings for noon and 2 p.m. central time. There will also be vow renewals.

“Reverend Bob Black will be here performing marriage vow renewals. So, if you want to renew your wedding vows, you can come on in, the price is very cheap just a couple of growler fills for Bob,” said Stu Creel, on of the owners of Alpha Michigan Brewing Company/

Reservations and prepayment are required; contact the twisted twig at 906-284-1486, or email twistedtwig.gifts@gmail.com to schedule.

