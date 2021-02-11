Advertisement

‘Love is in the Ale’ Valentine’s Day event

The Twisted Twig, Alpha Michigan Brewing Company and the Curious Pig have teamed together to offer a Valentine’s Day event.
A table set at Alpha
A table set at Alpha(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) -Love is in the Ale! The Twisted Twig, Alpha Michigan Brewing Company and the Curious Pig have teamed together to offer a Valentine’s Day event.

February 13 and 14 you can reserve a table at Alpha, and will receive some craft beer, snacks, and fresh cut flowers. There are openings for noon and 2 p.m. central time. There will also be vow renewals.

“Reverend Bob Black will be here performing marriage vow renewals. So, if you want to renew your wedding vows, you can come on in, the price is very cheap just a couple of growler fills for Bob,” said Stu Creel, on of the owners of Alpha Michigan Brewing Company/

Reservations and prepayment are required; contact the twisted twig at 906-284-1486, or email twistedtwig.gifts@gmail.com to schedule.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel liquor license suspended
A photo of a CN Railroad train that derailed in Delta County on Feb. 9, 2021. This photo was...
UPDATE: No injuries in Escanaba train derailment, CN responds
Rescue of many fishing after an ice floe broke free in Duluth, Minn.
26 rescued when ice floe broke away on Lake Superior
Sen. Shirkey and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist during Feb. 10 Senate session.
Republican leader caught on hot mic; stands by Capitol riot ‘hoax’ message
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Vehicles driving in front of the Washington Monument.
May U.P. Honor Flights rescheduled
Ice skaters in Marquette's Lower Harbor, Feb. 10, 2021.
Ice skaters on Lake Superior with audio
Superior Arts Youth Theater kids performing "Alice in Wonderland".
Superior Youth Arts Theater set to hold can drive fundraiser
Sarah Lucas was chosen to succeed Amy Clickner as CEO, who has led the LCSP since it began...
Lake Superior Community Partnership names next CEO