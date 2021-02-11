Advertisement

Lake Superior’s ice cover growing after recent cold stretch

While still below the normal trend, the arctic outbreak has doubled the amount of ice compared to this same time last year.
Ice along the shore of Lake Superior
Ice along the shore of Lake Superior(wluc)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - January in the U.P. began warmer than usual, and things looked on pace for record-low ice coverage in Lake Superior this winter.

But the recent cold stretch has reversed the trend.

As of Feb. 10, NOAA’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory has observed Lake Superior’s ice cover at 11.4% -- still below the normal trend yet the nearly doubled in coverage compared to this same time last year.

Just last month, NOAA reported January’s total ice coverage in the Great Lakes to be the lowest in the last 48 years -- 2.4% on Jan 24 as a result of the unusually warm winter conditions.

But any thoughts of it trending any lower was stopped by the recent cold snap.

“Usually it might be a couple of days. But to go ten days of subzero is pretty unusual. Currently the ice cover on Lake Superior is at around 12%. Obviously we’re growing quite a bit of ice right now on a daily basis,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist Matt Zika at the National Weather Service (NWS) Marquette Weather Forecast Office.

Zika said that Lake Superior’s ice coverage is projected to reach about 40% for this season, below the annual average of about 50%.

“There’s still plenty of open water on the lake to generate lake effect snow. But as we head later through the winter season, the water temperature gets down closer to freezing. You’ll need even colder, more Arctic air masses to actually cause enough of a temperature difference to produce the lake effect snow,” he explained.

Zika added that these Arctic outbursts may be short-lived towards generating lake effect snow during late winter and early spring.

As for growing ice cover especially along the lakeshore, he advises anyone to take caution before setting foot.

“With the cold snap expected to continue at least into next week, maybe give it a few more days before you can feel confident that the ice is thick enough to be out there and ice-skating and things like that,” Zika said.

Rolling with the changes as we deal with an unusual winter season in the Upper Peninsula.

See NWS Marquette’s Winter Weather Monitor HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks during Tuesday's press conference in Lansing.
Gov. Whitmer says nearly 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered
A photo of a CN Railroad train that derailed in Delta County on Feb. 9, 2021. This photo was...
UPDATE: No injuries in Escanaba train derailment, CN responds
MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
UPDATE: 34-year-old man from Ishpeming remains missing
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

B.1.1.7 is believed to be more contagious, but there are no indications that it impacts the...
COVID-19 variant found in Lower Michigan prison
Richardson Jewelers has been in Marquette for 19 years.
Richardson Jewelers in Marquette sees continued support throughout pandemic
NMU Career Services puts on the Summer Employment Fair every year for students and alumni.
NMU Career Services hosts virtual Summer Employment Fair
File image
Yoopers make pre-Valentine’s day purchases