Lake Superior’s ice cover growing after recent cold stretch

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - January in the U.P. began warmer than usual, and things looked on pace for record-low ice coverage in Lake Superior this winter.

But the recent cold stretch has reversed the trend.

As of Feb. 10, NOAA’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory has observed Lake Superior’s ice cover at 11.4% -- still below the normal trend yet the nearly doubled in coverage compared to this same time last year.

Just last month, NOAA reported January’s total ice coverage in the Great Lakes to be the lowest in the last 48 years -- 2.4% on Jan 24 as a result of the unusually warm winter conditions.

But any thoughts of it trending any lower was stopped by the recent cold snap.

“Usually it might be a couple of days. But to go ten days of subzero is pretty unusual. Currently the ice cover on Lake Superior is at around 12%. Obviously we’re growing quite a bit of ice right now on a daily basis,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist Matt Zika at the National Weather Service (NWS) Marquette Weather Forecast Office.

Zika said that Lake Superior’s ice coverage is projected to reach about 40% for this season, below the annual average of about 50%.

“There’s still plenty of open water on the lake to generate lake effect snow. But as we head later through the winter season, the water temperature gets down closer to freezing. You’ll need even colder, more Arctic air masses to actually cause enough of a temperature difference to produce the lake effect snow,” he explained.

Zika added that these Arctic outbursts may be short-lived towards generating lake effect snow during late winter and early spring.

As for growing ice cover especially along the lakeshore, he advises anyone to take caution before setting foot.

“With the cold snap expected to continue at least into next week, maybe give it a few more days before you can feel confident that the ice is thick enough to be out there and ice-skating and things like that,” Zika said.

Rolling with the changes as we deal with an unusual winter season in the Upper Peninsula.

