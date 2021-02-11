Janzen House makes COVID-19 adjustments

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Janzen House, which houses 30-32 people, recently switched up a couple of things to slow the spread of COVID-19. Director Brent Clark says MedNext is now doing the testing and that it is important to get quick results.

“The key to preventing the contagion is testing,” Clark said, “so that the moment someone has tested positive, we can work to quarantine.”

Janzen House is now testing its residents twice a week.

During the pandemic’s early stages, the shelter went above and beyond mask wearing, taking certain measures such as not sharing silverware.

“We went to 100% disposable to try to reduce contact between individuals,” Clark stated.

In addition, Janzen House is limiting its space to single person rooms for the time being. Clark says he wants no one turned away, and he wants to remind people that homelessness is still a national crisis. He says the shelter will make sure more homeless people are taken care of.

“The Emergency Shelter Program through the state of Michigan,” he said, “has twice now authorized additional funds that we can apply for to, through all the different agencies, accommodate additional people.”

As reported earlier this week, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund announced the distribution of relief grants to 23 Marquette County nonprofits, including a $2,000 grant for Janzen House.

The shelter responded on Facebook, expressing its gratitude. For Clark, he thanks the whole community.

“The entire community and the state of Michigan has been very supportive,” he said.

Clark also appreciates those on the board for fighting through these circumstances and doing what is needed to be done.

