Advertisement

Janzen House makes COVID-19 adjustments

Residents now tested twice a week and rooms contain one person each
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Janzen House, which houses 30-32 people, recently switched up a couple of things to slow the spread of COVID-19. Director Brent Clark says MedNext is now doing the testing and that it is important to get quick results.

“The key to preventing the contagion is testing,” Clark said, “so that the moment someone has tested positive, we can work to quarantine.”

Janzen House is now testing its residents twice a week.

During the pandemic’s early stages, the shelter went above and beyond mask wearing, taking certain measures such as not sharing silverware.

“We went to 100% disposable to try to reduce contact between individuals,” Clark stated.

In addition, Janzen House is limiting its space to single person rooms for the time being. Clark says he wants no one turned away, and he wants to remind people that homelessness is still a national crisis. He says the shelter will make sure more homeless people are taken care of.

“The Emergency Shelter Program through the state of Michigan,” he said, “has twice now authorized additional funds that we can apply for to, through all the different agencies, accommodate additional people.”

As reported earlier this week, the COVID-19 Community Response Fund announced the distribution of relief grants to 23 Marquette County nonprofits, including a $2,000 grant for Janzen House.

The shelter responded on Facebook, expressing its gratitude. For Clark, he thanks the whole community.

“The entire community and the state of Michigan has been very supportive,” he said.

Clark also appreciates those on the board for fighting through these circumstances and doing what is needed to be done.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel liquor license suspended
A photo of a CN Railroad train that derailed in Delta County on Feb. 9, 2021. This photo was...
UPDATE: No injuries in Escanaba train derailment, CN responds
Rescue of many fishing after an ice floe broke free in Duluth, Minn.
26 rescued when ice floe broke away on Lake Superior
Sen. Shirkey and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist during Feb. 10 Senate session.
Republican leader caught on hot mic; stands by Capitol riot ‘hoax’ message
An aerial shot of Marquette's Lower Harbor, now frozen in a smooth sheet of ice
Freezing temps transform Marquette’s Lower Harbor into glass-like sheet of ice

Latest News

Vango's Pizza & Cocktail Lounge in Marquette.
Marquette County restaurants prepare for Valentine’s weekend
Michigan Tech University
MTU resolution sparks racism debate
FILE. Photos featuring the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine when it was first delivered to the Oscar G....
UPDATE: Iron Mountain VA scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for veterans
Members of the Marquette Symphony Orchestra.
The Music for Marquette Initiative by the Marquette Symphony Orchestra is bringing live musical performances to residents in long-term care facilities
Marquette County Health Department logo with CDC coronavirus graphic.
Marquette County Health Department medical director addresses safety of COVID-19 vaccines