Houghton High School Basketball season off to good start

The Gremlins are back and better...
Houghton High School is back on the court and looking in good shape for the season.
Houghton High School is back on the court and looking in good shape for the season.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Gremlins are into basketball season.

This week marks the first time in almost a year that teams are competing in games.

“It almost feels like Christmas all over again,” said Julie Filpus, coach of the varsity girls team. “Everybody is excited to have the opportunity to play again.”

It was also a pleasant surprise for Senior Athlete Maryellen Trewhella, who was worried she may not get to play a single game in her last year.

“It was definitely weird,” said Trewhella. “Since I haven’t played a game of anything since November.”

Things seemed very normal at a practice other than the implemented mask-wearing which is required.

“Right now,” said Filpus. “The biggest thing for our girls is to focus on the game. In order to focus on the game, we can’t be focused on the mask. They just gotta be above your nose and we gotta get through it.”

Filpus appreciated the dedication from her girls outside the season which helped make an easy return to the court.

“We’re back on the court, and our kids have put some time in,” she added. “This is what needed to happen.”

At this time, parents are able to spectate from the stands. This will expand, allowing more of the public eventually. But, for now, the athletes will just play ball.

“We’re really just a great group of girls who has fun together... it’s awesome,” said Trewhella.

