Houghton City Council Members work towards improving downtown Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council is looking at downtown renovations.

Members of the council approved a grant with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation that provides money to renovate existing downtown living spaces.

Additionally, the city audit was reviewed and City Manager Eric Waara said it came out clean.

Waara said the housing rehab program will fix up apartments that haven’t been touched in years.

“What that equates to is over a million dollars with these two projects being invested into downtown,” said Waara. “Which will add to the value, add to the peoples’ ability to live downtown... that’s what it’s all about.”

Waara said the apartment spaces will be modern and code-compliant when finished.

