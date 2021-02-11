Advertisement

Houghton City Council Members work towards improving downtown Houghton

‘Twas a down to business meeting on Wednesday.
Downtown Houghton will see some new housing options come in.
Downtown Houghton will see some new housing options come in.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council is looking at downtown renovations.

Members of the council approved a grant with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation that provides money to renovate existing downtown living spaces.

Additionally, the city audit was reviewed and City Manager Eric Waara said it came out clean.

Waara said the housing rehab program will fix up apartments that haven’t been touched in years.

“What that equates to is over a million dollars with these two projects being invested into downtown,” said Waara. “Which will add to the value, add to the peoples’ ability to live downtown... that’s what it’s all about.”

Waara said the apartment spaces will be modern and code-compliant when finished.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel liquor license suspended
A photo of a CN Railroad train that derailed in Delta County on Feb. 9, 2021. This photo was...
UPDATE: No injuries in Escanaba train derailment, CN responds
Rescue of many fishing after an ice floe broke free in Duluth, Minn.
26 rescued when ice floe broke away on Lake Superior
Sen. Shirkey and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist during Feb. 10 Senate session.
Republican leader caught on hot mic; stands by Capitol riot ‘hoax’ message
An aerial shot of Marquette's Lower Harbor, now frozen in a smooth sheet of ice
Freezing temps transform Marquette’s Lower Harbor into glass-like sheet of ice

Latest News

Marquette Symphony Orchestra performing for isolated seniors
Marquette Symphony Orchestra performing for isolated seniors
Blackrocks brewery in Marquette getting more creative during pandemic
Blackrocks brewery in Marquette getting more creative during pandemic
Governor Whitmer seeks 67 million dollars in budget proposal
Governor Whitmer seeks 67 million dollars in budget proposal
"Chain of Love" event raising funds for Special Olympics in Delta County
"Chain of Love" event raising funds for Special Olympics in Delta County