Freezing temps transform Marquette’s Lower Harbor into glass-like sheet of ice

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The freezing cold temps of late have turned Lower Harbor in Marquette into a sheet of ice that looks like glass. Wednesday afternoon dozens of people took to the ice to skate and play. There were even some pickup hockey games.

Many indoor ice rinks remain closed to the public as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. According to those out on the ice, it’s rare to see it freeze so quickly and smoothly.

“It’s pretty awesome it’s not very often you see the ice freeze so smooth like this it’s a nice chance to get out here and skate a little bit it’s actually perfectly crystal clear ice right now and this is a great bonus since we can’t get on the ice anywhere else, a lot of us have outdoor rinks now and this is the biggest outdoor rink there is,” said Jake Gervais, Marquette Resident.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service ask people to take caution when venturing out on the ice.

