Advertisement

Finlandia Women roar past Bay

Courtesy: Finlandia University
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:12 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - 13 was not an unlucky number as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (2-0) beat Bay College (1-3) at Bay College Gymnasium, Wednesday night.  The Lions extended their school record winning streak to 13 games.

“Another game where we didn’t come out the way we needed to.,” said head coach Mariah Dunham.  “I thought after we settled down - we made pretty great plays.  Defensively and offensively we did a great job when we were doing the right things and following the game plan.  When we stray off of the plan, that is when we get into trouble     Mariah (Austin) had some great plays during this game and really battled with that team. I’m happy we got the win and ready to learn from this game and move on to the next one.”

Bay College jumped out to a 7-2 lead after just 90 seconds of play.  Senior Bailey Froberg hit back-to-back 3-points bombs to make it 8-7 with 6:55 to go.

At the 8:48 mark of the second period, junior Mariah Austin hit a free throw.  That sparked a run of nine straight points and the Lions were never challenged after that.

The Lions shot 55.1% from the floor and 46.2% on triples.  Defensively, FinnU held Bay to 31.8 behind the arc and pulled down 25 defensive boards to six for the Norse.

For Finlandia, junior Katie Lundeen had 17 points and Austin scored 12 points.  Off the bench, Froberg had nine points and four steals with three triples.

For Bay College, Holly Wardynski had 14 points and Lauryn Bloniarz scored 12..

Finlandia is off until they host Northland, Thur. Feb. 18.  The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel liquor license suspended
A photo of a CN Railroad train that derailed in Delta County on Feb. 9, 2021. This photo was...
UPDATE: No injuries in Escanaba train derailment, CN responds
Rescue of many fishing after an ice floe broke free in Duluth, Minn.
26 rescued when ice floe broke away on Lake Superior
Sen. Shirkey and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist during Feb. 10 Senate session.
Republican leader caught on hot mic; stands by Capitol riot ‘hoax’ message
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
Wildcats soar at Atmore Memorial Cup Series
Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a boat parade. (Source: Bay News 9...
Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win with boat parade
Calumet players celebrate a goal against Marquette.
Marquette and Calumet hockey teams both hoping to return to final four
Grant leads Pistons past Durant-less Nets