Finlandia Women roar past Bay

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - 13 was not an unlucky number as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (2-0) beat Bay College (1-3) at Bay College Gymnasium, Wednesday night. The Lions extended their school record winning streak to 13 games.

“Another game where we didn’t come out the way we needed to.,” said head coach Mariah Dunham. “I thought after we settled down - we made pretty great plays. Defensively and offensively we did a great job when we were doing the right things and following the game plan. When we stray off of the plan, that is when we get into trouble Mariah (Austin) had some great plays during this game and really battled with that team. I’m happy we got the win and ready to learn from this game and move on to the next one.”

Bay College jumped out to a 7-2 lead after just 90 seconds of play. Senior Bailey Froberg hit back-to-back 3-points bombs to make it 8-7 with 6:55 to go.

At the 8:48 mark of the second period, junior Mariah Austin hit a free throw. That sparked a run of nine straight points and the Lions were never challenged after that.

The Lions shot 55.1% from the floor and 46.2% on triples. Defensively, FinnU held Bay to 31.8 behind the arc and pulled down 25 defensive boards to six for the Norse.

For Finlandia, junior Katie Lundeen had 17 points and Austin scored 12 points. Off the bench, Froberg had nine points and four steals with three triples.

For Bay College, Holly Wardynski had 14 points and Lauryn Bloniarz scored 12..

Finlandia is off until they host Northland, Thur. Feb. 18. The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m.

