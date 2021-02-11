Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center collecting cans for kids

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center (CAC) is partnering with Upper Hand Brewery to collect cans for kids. Can collection sites are located outside both facilities in Delta County.

The CAC is beginning to serve other communities without a CAC and begin collaboration on training with other CAC’s to ensure every child and family has access to necessary resources.

“This fundraiser will help us cater to those costs we are going to incur as we continue to increase and develop all of our programming,” said Kelly Chandler, program coordinator for Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center.

The CAC is also hiring for a new part time family support specialist. This position will allow for peer to peer support groups.

To learn more about the CAC or to apply for the new position, click here.

