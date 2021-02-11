Cold Arctic Air Continues to Hold Over Upper Michigan
Well Below Average Temperatures Expected Through the Weekend
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Thursday: Partly cloudy, snow showers in the northwest-wind snow belts
Highs: around zero far west warming to the teens eastern sections
Friday: Some light snow and flurries with some areas of heavier snow showers off Lake Superior
Highs: around zero far west to the teens east
Saturday: Scattered snow showers north, partly cloudy south
Highs: zero far west, single numbers to the lower teens central and east
Sunday: Cold with some snow showers north
Highs: zero to 5 below far west, single numbers above zero elsewhere
Look for moderating temperatures next week with readings climbing to average highs in the 20s with lows in the single numbers to about 10 above.
