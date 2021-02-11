Advertisement

Cold Arctic Air Continues to Hold Over Upper Michigan

Well Below Average Temperatures Expected Through the Weekend
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Thursday: Partly cloudy, snow showers in the northwest-wind snow belts

Highs: around zero far west warming to the teens eastern sections

Friday: Some light snow and flurries with some areas of heavier snow showers off Lake Superior

Highs: around zero far west to the teens east

Saturday: Scattered snow showers north, partly cloudy south

Highs: zero far west, single numbers to the lower teens central and east

Sunday: Cold with some snow showers north

Highs: zero to 5 below far west, single numbers above zero elsewhere

Look for moderating temperatures next week with readings climbing to average highs in the 20s with lows in the single numbers to about 10 above.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

