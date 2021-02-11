Camp Batawagama cancels summer 2021 camps

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular summer camp in Iron County has announced camp cancellations for summer 2021.

In a letter to parents and campers, Camp Batawagama said the decision is based on the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus and its variants.

“It is heart breaking to think of Batawagama being closed for Seniors Day, for Band Camp, and for Youth Camp for a second summer,” Executive Director and camp co-founder, Brian Schulze, said. “The concern for the health and safety of our campers, our staff, and our community is center to this decision.”

The camp directors said it would be difficult to restructure camp programs to fit all criteria from the CDC, American Camping Association, the State of Michigan Camp Licensing Department and the state and local health departments.

“We are very hopeful that the conditions created by the coronavirus will be solved and we will resume the long-standing traditions as Camp Batawagama next summer in 2022,” the camp director said.

During the 2020 season, the camp was updated in many aspects, and there are more plans to do so in 2021 which “will greatly enhance the existing camp facilities.”

Camp Batawagama will begin accepting applications for the 2022 season on Jan. 1, 2022, through email at icyc@iron.org.

