Advertisement

Camp Batawagama cancels summer 2021 camps

The camp directors said it would be difficult to restructure camp programs to fit all criteria given by the CDC, American Camping Association and other agencies.
FILE. Camp Batawagama, Iron County Youth Camp, sign.
FILE. Camp Batawagama, Iron County Youth Camp, sign.(WLUC/Andrew LaCombe)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular summer camp in Iron County has announced camp cancellations for summer 2021.

In a letter to parents and campers, Camp Batawagama said the decision is based on the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 virus and its variants.

“It is heart breaking to think of Batawagama being closed for Seniors Day, for Band Camp, and for Youth Camp for a second summer,” Executive Director and camp co-founder, Brian Schulze, said. “The concern for the health and safety of our campers, our staff, and our community is center to this decision.”

The camp directors said it would be difficult to restructure camp programs to fit all criteria from the CDC, American Camping Association, the State of Michigan Camp Licensing Department and the state and local health departments.

“We are very hopeful that the conditions created by the coronavirus will be solved and we will resume the long-standing traditions as Camp Batawagama next summer in 2022,” the camp director said.

During the 2020 season, the camp was updated in many aspects, and there are more plans to do so in 2021 which “will greatly enhance the existing camp facilities.”

Camp Batawagama will begin accepting applications for the 2022 season on Jan. 1, 2022, through email at icyc@iron.org.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel liquor license suspended
A photo of a CN Railroad train that derailed in Delta County on Feb. 9, 2021. This photo was...
UPDATE: No injuries in Escanaba train derailment, CN responds
Rescue of many fishing after an ice floe broke free in Duluth, Minn.
26 rescued when ice floe broke away on Lake Superior
Sen. Shirkey and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist during Feb. 10 Senate session.
Republican leader caught on hot mic; stands by Capitol riot ‘hoax’ message
An aerial shot of Marquette's Lower Harbor, now frozen in a smooth sheet of ice
Freezing temps transform Marquette’s Lower Harbor into glass-like sheet of ice

Latest News

Janzen House makes COVID-19 adjustments
An empty booth next to a taken booth.
Cafes, bakery owners feel impact of pandemic
MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
UPDATE: 34-year-old man from Ishpeming remains missing, searches ongoing
The drum for the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce Ice Melt Contest, was placed on the ice on...
Baraga County Chamber of Commerce holding second annual Ice Melt Contest
Cans for Kids graphic.
Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center collecting cans for kids