Cafes, bakery owners feel impact of pandemic

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Cafes and bakery’s normally have small shops, which makes it hard to have indoor dining at 25%.

For 35 years, B’s Country Café has been in the Iron Mountain community and the owner Tina Bianco says it will be around for many more.

“Failure is not in my vocabulary,” said Tina Bianco, the owner of B’s Country Café.

Bianco says the second shutdown was harder than the first.

“The second one, I believe, left people broke, no one getting any money,” she explained.

But she says many people supported the shop with takeout and buying gift cards and now with dine-in resuming, it’s nice to see people back.

“The early morning crowd has been a little bit quiet except for on the weekends, it picks up more around 10 o’clock now,” she added.

In downtown Crystal Falls, Tasty Rex Bakery opened just 6 months before the shutdown.

“It’s really hard for us to tell; We never really got to be open for a year,” said Earlene Rex, the Tasty Rex Bakery owner.

Rex says this month has also been very slow, with dine-in seating, in a small bakery, nearly impossible. Rex says she is also looking for help.

“Keeping employees and finding employees is very hard now. It seems like it’s easier for them to stay at home than come in and work,” said Rex.

The owner says when indoor dining closed she decided to add a takeout window, and that has helped a lot with business.

“I feel like that did pick-up especially during the holidays,” said Rex.

Both businesses will continue to offer carry-out, to make-up for the decrease of indoor dining.

