Advertisement

Cafes, bakery owners feel impact of pandemic

Cafes and bakery’s normally have small shops, which makes it hard to have indoor dining at 25%.
An empty booth next to a taken booth.
An empty booth next to a taken booth.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Cafes and bakery’s normally have small shops, which makes it hard to have indoor dining at 25%.

For 35 years, B’s Country Café has been in the Iron Mountain community and the owner Tina Bianco says it will be around for many more.

“Failure is not in my vocabulary,” said Tina Bianco, the owner of B’s Country Café.

Bianco says the second shutdown was harder than the first.

“The second one, I believe, left people broke, no one getting any money,” she explained.

But she says many people supported the shop with takeout and buying gift cards and now with dine-in resuming, it’s nice to see people back.

“The early morning crowd has been a little bit quiet except for on the weekends, it picks up more around 10 o’clock now,” she added.

In downtown Crystal Falls, Tasty Rex Bakery opened just 6 months before the shutdown.

“It’s really hard for us to tell; We never really got to be open for a year,” said Earlene Rex, the Tasty Rex Bakery owner.

Rex says this month has also been very slow, with dine-in seating, in a small bakery, nearly impossible. Rex says she is also looking for help.

“Keeping employees and finding employees is very hard now. It seems like it’s easier for them to stay at home than come in and work,” said Rex.

The owner says when indoor dining closed she decided to add a takeout window, and that has helped a lot with business.

“I feel like that did pick-up especially during the holidays,” said Rex.

Both businesses will continue to offer carry-out, to make-up for the decrease of indoor dining.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel liquor license suspended
A photo of a CN Railroad train that derailed in Delta County on Feb. 9, 2021. This photo was...
UPDATE: No injuries in Escanaba train derailment, CN responds
Rescue of many fishing after an ice floe broke free in Duluth, Minn.
26 rescued when ice floe broke away on Lake Superior
Sen. Shirkey and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist during Feb. 10 Senate session.
Republican leader caught on hot mic; stands by Capitol riot ‘hoax’ message
An aerial shot of Marquette's Lower Harbor, now frozen in a smooth sheet of ice
Freezing temps transform Marquette’s Lower Harbor into glass-like sheet of ice

Latest News

Janzen House makes COVID-19 adjustments
MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
UPDATE: 34-year-old man from Ishpeming remains missing, searches ongoing
The drum for the Baraga County Chamber of Commerce Ice Melt Contest, was placed on the ice on...
Baraga County Chamber of Commerce holding second annual Ice Melt Contest
Cans for Kids graphic.
Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center collecting cans for kids