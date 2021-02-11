Bitter cold stretch continues Thursday with a chance of snow in the NW belts

The cold arctic outbreak from the northwest persists, maintaining the below seasonal temperature trend in the Upper Peninsula -- and in effect continued frostbite risk from dangerous wind chills. This lasting pattern also produces lake effect snow chances in the NW wind belts throughout the day Thursday.

Low pressure circulations forming over the eastern end of Lake Superior and the northern portion of Lake Michigan look to steer more lake effect snow towards the U.P. overnight, leading to scattered chances of snow showers throughout the region.

A building high pressure pattern next Wednesday looks to finally balance the seasonal temperature trend for the U.P. with daytime highs in the 20s.

Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun with a chance of snow showers in the NW wind belts; snow coverage increasing late for scattered chances throughout the U.P.; NW winds 5-10 mph in the daytime and then accelerating to 15-20 mph overnight

>Highs: 10

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers north

>Highs: 10

Sunday, Valentine’s Day: Variable cloudiness with a chance of snow showers north; colder

>Highs: 0s

Monday, President’s Day: Mix of clouds and sun with a chance of snow showers north

>Highs: 10s

Tuesday & Wednesday: Variable cloudiness and milder

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.