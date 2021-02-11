Baraga County Chamber of Commerce holding second annual Ice Melt Contest

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Baraga County Chamber of Commerce is holding an Ice Melt Contest on the Keweenaw Bay.

The drum was placed on the ice on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Participants can try their luck guessing the exact time the drum will break through the ice on the bay. The participant who has the closest guess, down to the second, will win 50% of net ticket proceeds. In the case of a tie, the winner will be the first date of ticket sale.

Check for results, terms and conditions at baragaicemelt.com.

Ticket sales will end on March 15, 2021. Tickets can be purchased at and returned to Indian Country Sports, Hardwood Steakhouse, Skipper’s Bar & Grill, Northern Oil or online at baragaicemelt.com.

