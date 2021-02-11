2 MDOC officers injured during inmate attack at Baraga Correctional Facility

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) officers were injured during an inmate attack at the Baraga Correctional Facility on Wednesday.

According to MDOC spokesperson, Chris Gautz, at about noon Feb. 10, a maximum security prisoner attacked a corrections officer from behind with a weapon, causing serious injury to his neck.

Gautz says the officer was able to restrain the prisoner, despite his injuries, along with another officer who was also injured in the attack.

All of the prisoners were placed into segregation and the injured officers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

“The Michigan State Police were contacted and both MSP and the MDOC continue to investigate the incident,” Gautz said.

Both officers were treated and released from the hospital Wednesday evening, Gautz said.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

