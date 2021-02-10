Advertisement

Yoopers make pre-Valentine’s day purchases

Marquette County’s Flower Works and Sayklly’s to be open on Sunday, February 14th
By Matt Price
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People in Marquette County are making purchases at Flower Works and Sayklly’s The Candy Store to prepare for Valentine’s Day and express their love for their significant others.

Flower Works’s owner, who wished to be referred as Andrea, says there will be delivery service on Sunday, but will be halted at some point during the afternoon.

“Pickups will always be available as long as our doors are open,” she said. “We’ll be open from 9:00-5:00 on Saturday and 9:00-5:00 on Sunday.”

At Sayklly’s, manager Ellie Soper, says customers can stop by any time this week to pick up candies. She also says business has been busier compared to last year.

“We’re full right now, but we’re already starting to sell out of things,” Soper said. “We’ve been extremely busy this year.”

When it comes to flowers, the one almost anyone gets is a red rose. However, Andrea says colored roses are also sold at her shop, as well as mixed spring and colorful bouquets.

“At this time of the year, especially in the U.P., everybody is looking forward to some color,” she explained. “Those mixed bouquets are also very popular, as well spring bouquets and summer bouquets.”

As for the sweets, Soper has these recommendations.

“Some of our best selling items would always be our Snappies and our Truffles,” she mentioned. “We have these really nice Sea Salt Carmel Hearts right now. Those are my favorite. We have them in milk and dark chocolate. I think I’ve already had two of each.”

Both businesses will be open on Sunday, February 14th to make any final Valentine’s Day sales. Andrea and Soper wish everyone a safe and meaningful holiday full of love and sweetness.

