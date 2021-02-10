Advertisement

Wooden Nickel liquor license suspended

Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wooden Nickel in Marquette has had its liquor license suspended by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission after it was found in violation of the current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order.

According to the complaint issued by the MLCC, investigation showed that the bar was open past the 10:00 p.m. curfew and was over the 25% capacity limit on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4.

It also states that patrons were mingling between tables and staff were not wearing face masks.

Investigation also found that the Wooden Nickel was open on two occasions when indoor service was not allowed in January.

An MLCC officer said they contacted the bar manager and licensee stockholder, and both stated that they were aware of the activity happening at the Wooden Nickel.

A post-suspension hearing is scheduled for Feb.19, 2021, to determine if the suspension will continue or if other fines and penalties will be given.

