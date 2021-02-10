Advertisement

UPCAP, VCAT offering free gift card to veterans who need food assistance

You must provide documentation of service and identify food need as a hardship.
Some of the gift cards that will be given away.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Upper Michigan veterans can receive a free gift card for food assistance.

The Veteran’s Community Action Team (VCAT) and UPCAP are working together to give veterans, caregivers, or family members of veterans a $50 gift card. You must provide documentation of service and identify food need as a hardship.

The limit is one card per applicant, through February 12 or until supplies last.

“Veteran food insecurity is a significant problem across the country right now. The Bob Woodruff Foundation and the Craig Newmark Philanthropies have been very generous in providing funding, to help put a dent in the food insecurity issue experienced by veterans,” said Frank Lombard, the UP Veteran’s Program Manager for UPCAP

To apply dial 2-1-1 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. eastern time.

For more information click here for the flyer.

