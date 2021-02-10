Advertisement

Train derailment in Escanaba

Escanaba Public Safety were dispatched for a train derailment in Escanaba.
Escanaba's Public Safety Department sign. (WLUC File Photo)
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Escanaba, Mich. (WLUC) -On 2/9/21 at approximately 1955 hours, Escanaba Public safety was dispatched to a train derailment near 19th Ave North on the west side of the City. The derailment was not near a residential area and did not obstruct any vehicle traffic.

Both conductors were able to get out on their own and were eventually treated for non life threatening injuries. The nature of the derailment is under investigation and clean up in still ongoing.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta County central Dispatch Centre, Rampart EMS, CN Railroad and CN Railroad Police and UP Environmental.

Lawmakers voice concerns over COVID-19 school restrictions
Two new Marijuana retailers will open in Marquette
Patriot Towing sees increase in need this week as storms
DNR accepting applications for deer habitat improvement partnership
