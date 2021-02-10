Train derailment in Escanaba

Escanaba, Mich. (WLUC) -On 2/9/21 at approximately 1955 hours, Escanaba Public safety was dispatched to a train derailment near 19th Ave North on the west side of the City. The derailment was not near a residential area and did not obstruct any vehicle traffic.

Both conductors were able to get out on their own and were eventually treated for non life threatening injuries. The nature of the derailment is under investigation and clean up in still ongoing.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta County central Dispatch Centre, Rampart EMS, CN Railroad and CN Railroad Police and UP Environmental.

