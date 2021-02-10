The Courtyards Cocktail Bar in Marquette opens new restaurant

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When The Courtyards Cocktail Bar first opened in June of 2019, the goal was to also serve food.

About a year later, and after some setbacks, they opened “Second Line T Boys and Tapas” in August 2020. However, they had to shut down soon after due to COVID restrictions.

Now, the food-truck style restaurant has opened once again.

Executive Chef and General Manager Don Durley describes the food as “southern...with a bit of Lake Superior whitefish”.

“The star of the show with our T-Boys is the Roast Beef Debris,” says Durley. “It’s the tid-bits and the shredded beef that, once its roasted, we soak it in the pan juices, and then we reheat it in a gravy so it’s nice and juicy. Tons of flavor goin’ on.”

Durley says the first time he saw the building for sale, he knew what he wanted to do with it. He and his staff strive to create a neighborhood cocktail bar and restaurant with high quality and good standards.

The Courtyards is located at 1110 Champion St. in Marquette.

