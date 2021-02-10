Advertisement

The Courtyards Cocktail Bar in Marquette opens new restaurant

The food truck restaurant, “Second Line T Boys and Tapas” has been a long-time coming.
The restaurant is a food truck inside The Courtyards Cocktail Bar.
The restaurant is a food truck inside The Courtyards Cocktail Bar.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When The Courtyards Cocktail Bar first opened in June of 2019, the goal was to also serve food.

About a year later, and after some setbacks, they opened “Second Line T Boys and Tapas” in August 2020. However, they had to shut down soon after due to COVID restrictions.

Now, the food-truck style restaurant has opened once again.

Executive Chef and General Manager Don Durley describes the food as “southern...with a bit of Lake Superior whitefish”.

“The star of the show with our T-Boys is the Roast Beef Debris,” says Durley. “It’s the tid-bits and the shredded beef that, once its roasted, we soak it in the pan juices, and then we reheat it in a gravy so it’s nice and juicy. Tons of flavor goin’ on.”

Durley says the first time he saw the building for sale, he knew what he wanted to do with it. He and his staff strive to create a neighborhood cocktail bar and restaurant with high quality and good standards.

The Courtyards is located at 1110 Champion St. in Marquette.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks during Tuesday's press conference in Lansing.
Gov. Whitmer says nearly 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered
A photo of a CN Railroad train that derailed in Delta County on Feb. 9, 2021. This photo was...
UPDATE: No injuries in Escanaba train derailment, CN responds
MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
UPDATE: 34-year-old man from Ishpeming remains missing
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Ice along the shore of Lake Superior
Lake Superior’s ice cover growing after recent cold stretch
B.1.1.7 is believed to be more contagious, but there are no indications that it impacts the...
COVID-19 variant found in Lower Michigan prison
Richardson Jewelers has been in Marquette for 19 years.
Richardson Jewelers in Marquette sees continued support throughout pandemic
NMU Career Services puts on the Summer Employment Fair every year for students and alumni.
NMU Career Services hosts virtual Summer Employment Fair
File image
Yoopers make pre-Valentine’s day purchases