Teaching kids to express their emotions

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After watching his two-year-old grandson cry and not be able to express with words how he was feeling, Marvin Szukalowski wrote the book “Fishy Feelings.”

Szukalowski calls it a children’s book for adults, taking a fish and comparing it to an emotion. Like an angel fish and feeling a sense of loss when a loved one dies, ensuring it’s okay to grieve.

Szukalowski says it’s important for kids to know how to express their feelings from a young age so when they grow up, they don’t suppress emotions.

“Where a bluegill may be blue to a four-year-old, but to a nine or 10-year-old you can start talking about depression and identifying true feelings,” said Szukalowski, author of “Fishy Feelings.”

