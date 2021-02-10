Advertisement

Richardson Jewelers in Marquette sees continued support throughout pandemic

Richardson says things like engagement ring sales can’t be halted; “people don’t stop falling in love”.
Richardson Jewelers has been in Marquette for 19 years.
Richardson Jewelers has been in Marquette for 19 years.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Richardson Jewelers in Marquette has been selling jewelry to the community for 19 years. The owner, Randy Richardson, says 2020 was a tough year, but they received tremendous support.

Richardson says the pandemic doesn’t stop engagements, weddings, birthdays, or holidays from existing.

He says his staff will adapt to anything in order to continue providing jewelry for life’s biggest moments.

“When we were first allowed to open, Amanda did an engagement through a car window,” Richardson recalls. “Because that’s all we could do was curbside. So we literally were taking trays of jewelry out to the street, and we did an engagement ring through a car window.”

For Valentine’s Day, Richardson’s has a “Show Your Love Three Ways” event. Three different packages are available, and each comes with a lacquer-dipped, gold-trimmed rose; jewelry; and a box of chocolate.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks during Tuesday's press conference in Lansing.
Gov. Whitmer says nearly 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered
A photo of a CN Railroad train that derailed in Delta County on Feb. 9, 2021. This photo was...
UPDATE: No injuries in Escanaba train derailment, CN responds
MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
UPDATE: 34-year-old man from Ishpeming remains missing
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Ice along the shore of Lake Superior
Lake Superior’s ice cover growing after recent cold stretch
B.1.1.7 is believed to be more contagious, but there are no indications that it impacts the...
COVID-19 variant found in Lower Michigan prison
NMU Career Services puts on the Summer Employment Fair every year for students and alumni.
NMU Career Services hosts virtual Summer Employment Fair
File image
Yoopers make pre-Valentine’s day purchases