Richardson Jewelers in Marquette sees continued support throughout pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Richardson Jewelers in Marquette has been selling jewelry to the community for 19 years. The owner, Randy Richardson, says 2020 was a tough year, but they received tremendous support.

Richardson says the pandemic doesn’t stop engagements, weddings, birthdays, or holidays from existing.

He says his staff will adapt to anything in order to continue providing jewelry for life’s biggest moments.

“When we were first allowed to open, Amanda did an engagement through a car window,” Richardson recalls. “Because that’s all we could do was curbside. So we literally were taking trays of jewelry out to the street, and we did an engagement ring through a car window.”

For Valentine’s Day, Richardson’s has a “Show Your Love Three Ways” event. Three different packages are available, and each comes with a lacquer-dipped, gold-trimmed rose; jewelry; and a box of chocolate.

