Republican leader caught on hot mic; stands by Capitol riot ‘hoax’ message

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Senate Majority Leader, Mike Shirkey, is standing by comments that former President Donald Trump did not incite the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The Republican was previous heard calling the “event” a “hoax” during a meeting with Hillsdale County Republicans.

“This event has been a hoax from day one. That was all prearranged,” said Sen. Shirkey, R-16th State Senate District.

The Republican says the riots at the capitol were staged and that former President Donald Trump did not incite them.

Just hours after a meeting with Hillsdale County Republicans was released, the Republican leader issued a statement saying, “I apologize for my insensitive comments.”

On Wednesday, the senator said on a hot mic with Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist that he doesn’t regret his message.

“I frankly don’t take back any of the points I was trying to make,” Shirkey told Gilchrist. “Some of the words I choose (inaudible).”

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey tells Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist: "I frankly don't take back any of the points I was trying to make. Some of the words I choose (inaudible)."



Goes onto to say, "I don't back down very easily."



Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/uGcekJ43Eb — Nick Friend (@NickFriendTV) February 10, 2021

The lawmaker also told Gilchrist that the riot did take place.

“That event wasn’t a hoax, it was very real,” said Shirkey.

However, he still says the president still should not be blamed.

“That was planned weeks and month in advance by somebody else and unfortunately he (Trump) is getting blamed for it,” said Shirkey.

The response from the lieutenant governor? Silence and then beginning the senate session

Democrats also took issue with the second-term Republican leading Wednesday’s prayer and asking for grace.

“We need your grace and your holy spirit in our lives more than ever,” said Shirkey. “That’s everybody; especially and including me.”

“This isn’t the first time you’ve asked for grace and the lord knows you’ve been given it,” said Jim Ananich, D-Senate Minority Leader.

State democrats have called on Shirkey to resign, something he says, he will not do.

TV6 did reach out to Republican Senator Ed McBroom (R-38th State Senate District) for reaction to Shirkey’s comments and did not receive a response back.

