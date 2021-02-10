Personalize a card this Valentine’s Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This valentine’s day, you may want to consider making some homemade gifts.

They don’t have to be time consuming.

Personalizing a card is an easy way to show your loved ones you care, without going over budget.

To craft a Valentine’s Day card, all you need is paper, a pen and someone special in mind.

The owner of Madgoodies Studio Madeline Goodman says people often appreciate effort more than money spent.

“All depends on what you’re doing on the craft, but for the most part, it’s not taking that much time. Also it’s really nice for relaxing purposes. And then, you’re touching on every little detail what you would like for the gift. So, totally worth it.” Says Goodman.

To view what’s in her studio, visit her website here.

