Northern Sun Winery has new owners

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Sun Winery in Bark River officially has new owners. Jonathan, Wendy, and Melissa bought the winery from previous owners, Dave and Susie Anthony.

“We hope to be able to pass that learning down to the children and grandchildren. This is a family project for us,” said Wendy Middaugh, new owner of Northern Sun Winery.

But Dave and Susie plan to stick around for another year, showing these new owners the ropes.

“Having somebody with the experience and the expertise like Dave has to show us the way and teach us how to do this is incredible,” said Jonathan Bovard, new owner of Northern Sun Winery.

Dave and Susie started growing grapes back in 1999 and Dave describes the winery as his baby. He knew Jonathan was the right person to take over because of his enthusiasm.

“He can take this operation to where we wanted to take it but because of circumstances we’re just getting older and can’t do what we had planned to do,” said Dave Anthony, previous owner of Northern Sun Winery.

The new owners are excited to learn more from the Anthony’s and keep community traditions alive.

“We want to keep the concert series through the summer going and open the property up for snowshoeing and skiing in the winter. The 5K run and just really continue to build on what David and Susie did for the community,” said Melissa Middaugh, new owner of Northern Sun Winery.

“We love working with them, they’re really awesome people and it’s great to see them being able to continue on with a community that was also very important to us too,” said Susie Anthony, previous owner of Northern Sun Winery.

The winery is still open for tastings with new greenhouses to allow people to sit outside, even in winter.

