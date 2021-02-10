NMU Career Services hosts virtual Summer Employment Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The fair, normally held in person, allows for students and alumni to meet with potential employers for upcoming summer positions or internships.

This year, NMU Career Services hosted the employment fair on Handshake, an online platform for career events.

The registered employers set up individual and group sessions online, and the students chose which sessions to attend.

Katie Korpi, Director of NMU Career Services, says the virtual set-up connects students with employers from all across the country.

“The virtual platform does allow employers that wouldn’t normally be able to reach out to us to connect with us across more of geographical distance. this gives them access to our students in a virtual space that’s coordinated and organized and allows students that same level of connection,” says Korpi.

