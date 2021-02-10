Marquette County administrator appointed to Michigan Municipal Services Authority Board

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced appointments to the Michigan Municipal Services Authority Board.

Scott Erbisch, of Marquette, is the county administrator for Marquette County. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Michigan University and a Master of Public Administration from Northern Michigan University. Erbisch is appointed to succeeds Dominic Pallone for a term commencing February 10, 2021 and expiring at the pleasure of the Governor.

Brittani Anthony, of Canton, is the director of human resources for Oakland County. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Grand Valley State University and a Master of Arts in Education and Human Resources Development from The George Washington University. Anthony is appointed to succeeds Doug Wiescinski for a term commencing February 10, 2021 and expiring at the pleasure of the Governor.

Donna S. Cangemi, of Sterling Heights, is a recently retired therapist for Macomb County Community Mental Health and the former president of AFSCME Local 411. She holds a Master of Social Work and a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts from Wayne State University. Cangemi is appointed to succeed Donald Snider for a term commencing February 10, 2021 and expiring at the pleasure of the Governor.

Mandy Grewal, Ph.D. of Ann Arbor, is the township supervisor for Pittsfield Charter Township. She earned her Ph.D. in Urban Planning from the University of Michigan and Master of Arts in Development, Trade and Planning from Eastern Michigan University. Dr. Grewal is appointed to succeed Phil Bertolini for a term commencing February 10, 2021 and expiring at the pleasure of the Governor.

Penny S. Hill, of Kalkaska, is the assistant city manager for the City of Traverse City. She previously served as the village manager for the Villages of Kalkaska and Ontonagon. Hill is appointed to succeed Doug Smith for a term commencing February 10, 2021 and expiring at the pleasure of the Governor.

Sheryl L. Mitchell Theriot, DBA, of Detroit, is the city administrator for the City of Lathrup Village. She earned her Doctorate of Business Administration from Lawrence Technological University, Master of Science in Public Administration from Central Michigan University, and Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Michigan Dearborn. Dr. Mitchell Theriot is appointed to succeed Peggy Jury for a term commencing February 10, 2021 and expiring at the pleasure of the Governor.

Angela Rogensues, of Warren, is a city council member for the City of Warren and the president of Ignition Media Group. She holds a Master of Arts in Educating Adults from DePaul University and a Bachelor of Science in Health Studies and Psychology from Michigan State University. Rogensues is appointed to succeed Kelli Scott for a term commencing February 10, 2021 and expiring at the pleasure of the Governor. The Governor has designated Rogensues as Chair of the Board.

Aaron F. Wagner, of Grosse Pointe, is the procurement division director for Wayne County. He holds a Bachelor of Liberal Arts from Michigan State University. Mr. Wagner is appointed to succeed Jessica Moy for a term commencing February 10, 2021 and expiring at the pleasure of the Governor.

The Governor has designated the following members of the Michigan Municipal Services Board to serve on the Executive Committee:

Donna S. Cangemi is appointed to represent local public agencies for a term commencing February 10, 2021 and expiring September 17, 2021. She succeeds Doug Smith.

Angela Rogensues is appointed to represent local public agencies for a term commencing February 10, 2021 and expiring September 17, 2022. She succeeds Kelli Scott. The Governor has designated Rogensues as Chair of the Executive Committee.

Aaron F. Wagner is appointed to represent local public agencies for a term commencing February 10, 2021 and expiring September 17, 2024. He succeeds Dominic Pallone.

The authority is a public body corporate created in 2012 through an interlocal agreement between the cities of Grand Rapids and Livonia. The purpose of this agreement is to create and empower the authority to exercise the common powers, privileges, and authority of the parties to engage in cooperative activities with other public agencies consistent with this agreement.

The authority is a “virtual” city authorized to do anything a Michigan municipal corporation can do but it has no geographic boundaries.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

