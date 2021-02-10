Marquette and Calumet hockey teams both hoping to return to final four

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - High school hockey is back in Michigan, and after an abrupt end to the playoffs last year, teams are ready to make a run at a state championship. Two teams in particular, Calumet and Marquette were each just two wins from a state title last year in their respective divisions, before the season abruptly ended due to COVID-19.

Marquette and Calumet are two of the best teams in the Upper Peninsula, and after a nearly 11 month break, those two teams met Tuesday night for the first game of the 2021 season. It was a 2-1 Copper Kings win, but regardless of score, both squads were just happy to be back.

“We didn’t even know if we were going to play this year, it kept getting pushed back,” said Marquette Forward and captain Ansel Frost. “So we’re just thankful to be out here, and hopefully we’ll just get better from here on out.”

“These kids have been chomping at the bit for the last couple of weeks, with the long time off, then a couple of let downs, and not being able to play, it just felt good to play, and no matter what outcome tonight, it was just good that we got the opportunity to play,” said Dan Giachino, head coach for Calumet.

Teams have had to hit the ground running, with just a few weeks of practice, games started unexpectedly. There are now just six weeks of play until the playoffs begin, and the goal for both Marquette and Calumet is the same as last year. Win it all.

“If these guys come together, and continue getting better, and continue getting better as a team, we feel pretty confident that we’re going to have another shot at it,” said Giachino.

Both teams will seek to improve quickly, and stay safe over the next month and a half.

“It’s going to take some luck, we’re going to have to stay COVID-19 free obviously, and make sure we’re all doing our part to mask up and socially distance and try to just maintain some level of safety,” said Marquette head coach Doug Garrow. “Hopefully if we can do that, and just keep getting better as a team we’ll have a chance. Nothing is guaranteed in life, so hopefully we can just have a chance to make another run at it.”

Marquette is back in action Thursday in Negaunee. The Copper Kings are on the road as well Friday, taking on Escanaba.

