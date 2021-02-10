Looking back on President Obama’s NMU visit 10 years ago

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On February 10, 2011, President Barack Obama and Air Force One landed at Sawyer International Airport and toured the campus of Northern Michigan University. The purpose of that visit was to get a closer look at a piece of new technology on campus.

President Obama’s visit was one of a handful of times a sitting president came to Upper Michigan. Associate Dean of Education Joe Lubig says it was exciting for the university to receive national recognition.

“To be recognized for the risks that were taken off of this campus in this rural part of the world and to have somebody slow down and say, ‘Here’s an example for the country; here’s an example for the world,’ that was really powerful,” said Lubig.

Chief Marketing Officer Derek Hall says Obama came to view NMU’s WiMAX internet system, now known as the Education Access Network.

“It was our approach to providing wireless internet to our students, faculty, and staff,” said Hall. “Our folks found a way to do in the community.”

President Obama used the innovative network to connect with students at NICE Community Schools and Powell Township Schools.

“He asked those students real questions and engaged those K-12 students in a real conversation,” Lubig recalled. “It wasn’t, ‘Who’s your favorite teacher? What’s your favorite food?’ He did what a good educator does; he asked them about what they’re learning.”

The campus may have changed during the past decade, but Lubig and Hall say that same innovative spirit is still alive and well at NMU today.

“The visit sparked an energy, and I think it sparked momentum for us to keep moving forward,” Lubig said.

Hall added, “It’s going to be exciting to see ten years from now what we will be doing to provide education for our students, our region, and maybe even further.”

While he was in town, President Obama stopped at downtown Marquette shops like Getz’s. He also bought some chocolates at Donckers for his family.

