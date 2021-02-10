Looking at more snow chances into the weekend

The bitter cold will hang on through next week. That means temperatures will consistently remain below normal and we will be dealing with potentially dangerous wind chills during this time period. The upper-level flow has kept westerly winds for days still triggering lake effect snow in the Keweenaw. Looking ahead, by the end of the week a disturbance forms bringing scattered snow showers to the area on Friday through Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny early on with increasing clouds and snow in the northwest

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Friday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Sunday: Lake effect snow along the northwest wind belts. Otherwise, mostly cloudy

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

Monday: Becoming sunny and still cold

>Highs: Single numbers

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cold

>Highs: Single numbers west, low teens east

