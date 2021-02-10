Advertisement

Lego’s interactive quiz aims to teach kids online empathy

Lego introduced an interactive quiz to teach kids how to be empathetic online.
Lego introduced an interactive quiz to teach kids how to be empathetic online.(Source: Lego via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lego wants to teach kids about online empathy with an interactive quiz on its website.

In the quiz, a new Lego hero named Captain Safety teams up with four other heroes to show children how to be more supportive of each other.

They have kids answer questions about situations meant to make them aware of other people’s feelings, needs and concerns on the internet.

The educational game debuted on Safer Internet Day, which was Tuesday.

Lego partnered on the quiz with the DQ Institute, a think tank that focuses on digital citizenship and online child safety.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pickup fell 70 feet onto westbound Interstate 94, according to the Milwaukee County...
VIDEO: Vehicle skids off interstate ramp near Milwaukee, falls 70 feet to ground
Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks during Tuesday's press conference in Lansing.
Gov. Whitmer says nearly 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered
MISSING: Branden Steven Holm
UPDATE: 34-year-old man from Ishpeming remains missing
A photo of a CN Railroad train that derailed in Delta County on Feb. 9, 2021. This photo was...
UPDATE: No injuries in Escanaba train derailment, CN responds
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after...
Super Bowl champion Buccaneers celebrating with boat parade
Some of the gift cards that will be given away.
UPCAP, VCAT offering free gift card to veterans who need food assistance
The Detroit automaker said Wednesday it made $6.43 billion as demand for its vehicles surged...
GM makes less in 2020; UAW workers get $9,000 profit-sharing checks
FILE - President Joe Biden is making his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief,...
Biden visits Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump turmoil