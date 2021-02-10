Advertisement

L’Anse woman arrested on drug charges

36-year-old Dawn Hueckstaedt was arrested on Feb. 9 following a month-long investigation.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - A L’Anse woman is facing several drug-related charges.

According to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), 36-year-old Dawn Hueckstaedt was arrested on Feb. 9 following a month-long investigation. Her charges include:

  • Two counts of Delivery of Suboxone, a 7-year felony
  • One count of Inducing a Minor to Commit a Felony, a 3-year felony
  • One count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance to a Minor, a 14-year felony

During the investigation, UPSET says detectives made two separate purchases of suboxone, in L’Anse, from a minor in a vehicle that was driven by Hueckstaedt.

Hueckstaedt has been arraigned in 97th District Court in Baraga County and was released on bond.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

