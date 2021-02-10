Advertisement

‘Hustler’ founder Larry Flynt dies at 78

FILE - In this April 30, 2011 file photo, Larry Flynt speaks in Los Angeles, Calif.(AP Photo/Katy Winn, file)
By Gray Media Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - “Hustler” magazine founder Larry Flynt has died at age 78, his brother told the Washington Post.

Jimmy Flynt confirmed his brother’s Wednesday death but did not provide a cause.

Larry Flynt changed the publishing world forever with the lewd “Hustler” magazine, which featured nude photos and crude humor. The magazine became a sensation in 1975, a year after its founding, with the publication of nude photos of Jacqueline Onassis.

Flynt was tried and sentenced to 25 years in prison in 1976 on charges of obscenity and organized crime, but he was freed after serving six days in jail.

While fighting another charge in Georgia in 1978, he was shot and was forced to use a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Flynt won a Supreme Court decision in 1988 after being sued by Rev. Jerry Falwell over an offensive ad parody in “Hustler.” Falwell sued claiming emotional distress, but the court ruled that public figures cannot recover emotional distress damages caused by parodies.

Flynt was the focus of a 1996 film starring Woody Harrelson.

