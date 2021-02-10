Grant leads Pistons past Durant-less Nets
Durant out for health and safety reasons
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:15 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Jerami Grant equaled a career high with 32 points, and the Detroit Pistons took advantage of Kevin Durant’s absence, beating the Brooklyn Nets 122-111. Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak and showed the same type of spirit that was on display in its previous game, a double-overtime loss in Los Angeles against the defending champion Lakers. The last-place Pistons snapped a four-game losing streak and handed Brooklyn its third straight defeat. Durant was out because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.