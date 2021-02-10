Advertisement

DCH donates $25,000 to Iron Mountain Kiwanis Ski Club

The money will be used to support the club, and the renovated jump.
Joe Rizzo and Chuck Nelson, with DCH, stand by Kiwanis Ski Club members, Paul Bujold and Susie Fox.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The Kiwanis Ski Club in Iron Mountain has received a $25,000 donation. On Wednesday, the Dickinson County Healthcare System presented the club with the big check.

DCH is the 2021 title sponsor for the Continental Cup ski jump competition, that was supposed to take place February 13 and 14, but has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

The hospital CEO and president, Chuck Nelson, says he hopes money will support ski jumps and the club for many years to come.

“Our outlook is on the future, not necessarily this year, but in the years to come. This is our display of the commitment to the community and the overall support of the event,” said Nelson.

There are still limited edition 2021 buttons for sale, which can get you a tour of the renovated ski jump; All proceeds go to the Kiwanis Ski Club.

