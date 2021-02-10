COVID-19 variant found in Lower Michigan prison

IONIA, Mich. (WLUC) - A COVID-19 variant has been found in a Michigan prison, according to the Michigan State Police Emergency Operation Center.

The State Police issued a press release, stating that a detection of the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 variant has been found at the Ballamy Creek Correction Facility in Ionia, Michigan. All MDOC staff and inmates that work and live in the facility will now be tested daily, in line with the guidance issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Before the variant was found, staff and inmates underwent weekly COVID-19 tests, according to the release.

B.1.1.7 is believed to be more contagious, but there are no indications that it impacts the clinical outcomes or disease severity when compared to the SARS-CoV-3 virus that has been circulating across the United States for months. Officials are concerned, however, that the higher rate of transmission could increase the number of people who need to be hospitalized or who may lose their lives to COVID-19 if the new variant circulates widely in Michigan. The virus has been found in at least 34 other states and jurisdictions in the U.S. so far. As of Wednesday, there were 61 cases in 11 jurisdictions in Michigan.

“The MDOC will be taking extra steps to identify where this variant is present amongst staff and the prisoner population and we will continue to do everything we can to keep the prisoners, our staff, and the community safe,” MDOC Director Heidi Washington said.

An Emergency Public Health order issued by MDHHS on Wednesday requires daily testing of all employees at a facility where an outbreak of special concern has been declared for at least 14 days.

The new regimen includes a daily rapid antigen test. If a test result comes back positive, then a PCR test will be taken and sent to the state lab for testing for the variant. This will also apply to certain prisoners at Duane Waters Health Center and Macomb Correctional Facility.

Before the variant was found, several COVID-19 positive prisoners were transferred to Duane Waters Health Center and Macomb Correctional Facility, both designated as COVID-19 positive facilities. Those prisoners will also be subject to the daily testing, as well as all prisoners and staff in the COVID positive unit at Duane Waters Health Center and Macomb Correctional Facility. The department has designated COVID positive facilities to address COVID positive prisoners with health risk factors that may place them at higher risk for hospitalization or negative outcomes.

Based on available evidence, current tests and vaccines also work against the new variant. Protective actions that prevent the spread of COVID-19 will also prevent the spread of the new variant.

